ACoconut (AC) Price Tops $0.23

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000712 BTC on popular exchanges. ACoconut has a total market cap of $601,781.48 and $4,692.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ACoconut has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00051145 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000236 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 60.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000113 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

