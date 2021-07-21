Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) is Incline Global Management LLC’s Largest Position

Incline Global Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,514 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard comprises about 8.3% of Incline Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Incline Global Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Activision Blizzard worth $41,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.67. 222,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,239,478. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $104.53.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.04.
In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
