Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.70. Acura Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 10,550 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 million, a P/E ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.51.

Get Acura Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter.

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an innovative drug delivery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products to address safe use of medications in the United States. It offers Oxaydo tablets, a Schedule II narcotic indicated for the management of acute and chronic moderate to severe pain; and Nexafed products, which are pseudoephedrine and acetaminophen tablets that are used as nasal decongestants in various non-prescription and prescription cold, sinus, and allergy products.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Acura Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acura Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.