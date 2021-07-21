Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Director Purchases $14,999,992.00 in Stock

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 1,071,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $14,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AFIB traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,526,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,750. The company has a market cap of $405.27 million and a P/E ratio of -0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $38.99.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.34). Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 1,079.68% and a negative return on equity of 375.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Acutus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Acutus Medical by 366.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Acutus Medical by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Acutus Medical by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Acutus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AFIB shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

