Add.xyz (ADD) Hits Market Cap of $1.11 Million

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded down 26.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Add.xyz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000572 BTC on popular exchanges. Add.xyz has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $29,594.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Add.xyz has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00047393 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00013298 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006445 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.50 or 0.00787603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Add.xyz Profile

Add.xyz (ADD) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 6,111,581 coins. Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Add.xyz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Add.xyz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Add.xyz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

