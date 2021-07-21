adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of adidas by 11.7% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of adidas by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of adidas by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas in the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of adidas by 1.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 0.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADDYY opened at $181.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.93. adidas has a 1 year low of $136.51 and a 1 year high of $191.43. The firm has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a PE ratio of 60.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.85.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. adidas had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.77%. Analysts forecast that adidas will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $1.7749 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. adidas’s payout ratio is 105.69%.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

