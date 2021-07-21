Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,566 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Adient by 2,292.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 79,032 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 3.1% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 138,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Adient by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 29,651 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Adient by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adient in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient stock opened at $40.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Adient plc has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $53.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.28.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adient plc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $36,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,576 shares in the company, valued at $658,707.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of Adient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $209,610.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $289,614. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

ADNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Adient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.91.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

