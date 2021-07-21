Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Boosted by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,523 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Abhay Parasnis sold 12,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $270,393.50. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,889 shares of company stock worth $13,133,658 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $608.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $289.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.75, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $612.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $546.01.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

