Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Acquired by Select Equity Group L.P.

Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,472,669 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785,195 shares during the quarter. Advanced Drainage Systems comprises about 1.3% of Select Equity Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Select Equity Group L.P. owned 4.90% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $359,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMS. FIL Ltd raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 990,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,774,000 after acquiring an additional 25,767 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $1,395,875.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,067,095.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $709,160.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,125.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

NYSE:WMS traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.51. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $119.10.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $443.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.49 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.99%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.