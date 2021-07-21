AEON Financial Service (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) Shares Up 22.1%

AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) shares shot up 22.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.21 and last traded at $12.21. 292 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04.

About AEON Financial Service (OTCMKTS:AEOJF)

AEON Financial Service Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, and other Asian countries. It operates through five segments: Retail, Solutions, China Area, Mekong Area, Malay Area. The company engages in processing, banking, short-term insurance, bank agency, ATM, credit guarantee, acquiring, Internet, housing and other loans, credit management, property leases, installment sales, hire purchase contracts, life and non-life insurance agency, life insurance sales, loan purchases, credit card purchase contracts, collection and payment agency, guarantee, credit card, and electronic money businesses.

