AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) versus Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Head-To-Head Contrast

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) and AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Armada Hoffler Properties and AFC Gamma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Armada Hoffler Properties 0 1 1 0 2.50 AFC Gamma 0 2 3 0 2.60

Armada Hoffler Properties presently has a consensus price target of $13.25, indicating a potential downside of 0.60%. AFC Gamma has a consensus price target of $26.93, indicating a potential upside of 29.14%. Given AFC Gamma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than Armada Hoffler Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Armada Hoffler Properties and AFC Gamma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armada Hoffler Properties 9.04% 5.80% 1.81% AFC Gamma N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Armada Hoffler Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. AFC Gamma pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Armada Hoffler Properties pays out 58.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Armada Hoffler Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Armada Hoffler Properties and AFC Gamma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armada Hoffler Properties $383.63 million 2.82 $29.15 million $1.10 12.12 AFC Gamma $5.25 million N/A $4.31 million N/A N/A

Armada Hoffler Properties has higher revenue and earnings than AFC Gamma.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.7% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Armada Hoffler Properties beats AFC Gamma on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to developing and building properties for its own account, the Company also provides development and general contracting construction services to third-party clients. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, the Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

