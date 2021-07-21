Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AFMD shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the first quarter worth $161,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Affimed by 7.5% during the first quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 288,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Affimed by 323.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,653,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,083,000 after buying an additional 3,554,262 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Affimed by 49.0% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 770,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after buying an additional 253,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Affimed stock opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13. Affimed has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company has a market cap of $649.70 million, a P/E ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 2.70.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Affimed had a negative net margin of 88.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

