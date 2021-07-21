Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $28.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AFYA. TheStreet raised shares of Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Afya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Afya presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.

Shares of AFYA opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. Afya has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $72.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.96 million. Afya had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 22.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Afya will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFYA. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Afya by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Afya in the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Afya during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Afya during the second quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new position in Afya during the first quarter worth about $335,000. Institutional investors own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

