AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$7.60. AGF Management shares last traded at C$7.56, with a volume of 95,940 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of AGF Management in a research report on Monday, July 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.60.

Get AGF Management alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$531.29 million and a PE ratio of 3.34.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.