Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $934.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.95 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 10.11%. On average, analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $60.96 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $54.66 and a fifty-two week high of $89.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.25.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.