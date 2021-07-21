Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.66 per share for the quarter.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion.

Shares of AEM opened at C$77.23 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of C$69.14 and a 12-month high of C$117.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$81.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58. The company has a market cap of C$18.77 billion and a PE ratio of 22.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

In other news, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total transaction of C$890,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,270,038. Also, Director Sean Riley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.45, for a total transaction of C$89,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$701,198.55. Insiders sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,975 over the last ninety days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEM shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eight Capital cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$140.00 to C$125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$100.95.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

