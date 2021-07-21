Aidos Kuneen 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.12 Million (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded up 44.4% against the US dollar. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00003218 BTC on major exchanges. Aidos Kuneen has a market capitalization of $25.86 million and $1.12 million worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,143.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,994.45 or 0.06204746 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $432.11 or 0.01344292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.94 or 0.00366903 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00133715 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.96 or 0.00606513 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008135 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.93 or 0.00376206 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.60 or 0.00291191 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com . Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Aidos Kuneen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aidos Kuneen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aidos Kuneen using one of the exchanges listed above.

