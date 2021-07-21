Akash Network Price Hits $2.27 on Top Exchanges (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. In the last seven days, Akash Network has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.27 or 0.00007177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Akash Network has a market cap of $159.29 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Akash Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00038405 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00102100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00144962 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,539.83 or 0.99494911 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 148,239,917 coins and its circulating supply is 70,016,795 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akash Network’s official website is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akash Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akash Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akash Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.