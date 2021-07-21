Akropolis (AKRO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $53.09 Million

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Akropolis has a total market cap of $53.09 million and approximately $9.46 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akropolis coin can now be bought for about $0.0170 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Akropolis has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00047371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00013489 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $257.71 or 0.00800810 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About Akropolis

Akropolis is a coin. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,126,730,140 coins. The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Akropolis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

