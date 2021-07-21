Alamos Gold (AGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Alamos Gold to post earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$287.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$274.40 million.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE AGI opened at C$9.76 on Wednesday. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of C$8.89 and a 1 year high of C$15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.83 billion and a PE ratio of 14.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Several research firms recently commented on AGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold to C$13.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.82.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.