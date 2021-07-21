Alamos Gold (AGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alamos Gold to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Shares of AGI opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.39. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $11.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.14.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.