Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $195.79 and last traded at $194.93, with a volume of 9934 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $187.25.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALB. KeyCorp increased their target price on Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Albemarle from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 57.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. Analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total value of $224,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,999 shares in the company, valued at $503,382.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $229,199.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,255,754.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,496 shares of company stock worth $3,174,440 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Albemarle by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

