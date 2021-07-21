Alex Baldock Sells 314,521 Shares of Dixons Carphone plc (LON:DC) Stock

Dixons Carphone plc (LON:DC) insider Alex Baldock sold 314,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.53), for a total value of £367,989.57 ($480,780.73).

Shares of LON DC traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 117.60 ($1.54). The stock had a trading volume of 6,138,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,463. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 116.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 131.18. Dixons Carphone plc has a 1 year low of GBX 71.10 ($0.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 159.20 ($2.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.94, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Dixons Carphone’s previous dividend of $2.25. Dixons Carphone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 300.00%.

DC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Dixons Carphone in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.89) price target on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Dixons Carphone to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Dixons Carphone plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. It operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. The company retails electrical products, airport electricals, and telecommunications products; and computing products and services to business to business customers, as well as offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services.

