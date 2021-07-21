Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

ALFVY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Danske downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.14. Alfa Laval AB has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $38.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

