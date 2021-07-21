Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALFVY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Danske lowered shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Alfa Laval AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

ALFVY stock traded up $2.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.61. The stock had a trading volume of 17,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,977. Alfa Laval AB has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.14.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

