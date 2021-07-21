Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALFVY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Danske lowered shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Alfa Laval AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.
ALFVY stock traded up $2.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.61. The stock had a trading volume of 17,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,977. Alfa Laval AB has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.14.
Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile
Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.
