Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a SEK 370 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of SEK 360.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ALFVY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Danske lowered Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALFVY traded up $2.92 on Wednesday, reaching $38.61. 17,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,977. Alfa Laval AB has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

