Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s (ALFVY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALFVY. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Danske cut Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alfa Laval AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

ALFVY stock traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.61. The company had a trading volume of 17,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,977. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.14. Alfa Laval AB has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $38.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 9.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

