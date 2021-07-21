Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s (ALFVY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALFVY. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Danske cut Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alfa Laval AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.
ALFVY stock traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.61. The company had a trading volume of 17,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,977. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.14. Alfa Laval AB has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $38.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
About Alfa Laval AB (publ)
Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.
