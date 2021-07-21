Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $582.03 Million

Analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) will announce sales of $582.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $678.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $512.00 million. Allegheny Technologies reported sales of $770.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full year sales of $2.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allegheny Technologies.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 58.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Allegheny Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATI shares. Bank of America raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.90. Allegheny Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Sponsor I. Fortress acquired 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000,000.00. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATI. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 626.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegheny Technologies (ATI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.