Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,509 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Allegheny Technologies worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,918,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,552,000 after buying an additional 1,087,862 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 18.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,988,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,770 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,080,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,112,000 after purchasing an additional 517,941 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,655,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,915,000 after purchasing an additional 63,373 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,522,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,116,000 after purchasing an additional 612,741 shares in the last quarter.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on ATI shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

ATI opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.37. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 58.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Allegheny Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, major shareholder Acquisition Sponsor I. Fortress purchased 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000,000.00. Also, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.