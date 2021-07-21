Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €222.00 by Morgan Stanley

Allianz (FRA:ALV) received a €222.00 ($261.18) price objective from stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALV. UBS Group set a €244.00 ($287.06) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Monday. Nord/LB set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €228.00 ($268.24) target price on Allianz in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allianz presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €229.50 ($270.00).

Shares of FRA:ALV opened at €203.35 ($239.24) on Wednesday. Allianz has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($243.29). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €214.84.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

