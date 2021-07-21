Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALIZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Commerzbank raised Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allianz presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Allianz alerts:

OTCMKTS:ALIZY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.93. 150,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.77. Allianz has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $26.85. The stock has a market cap of $98.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.24.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. Allianz had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $34.84 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Allianz will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.