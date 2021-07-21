Allison Transmission (ALSN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Allison Transmission to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Shares of ALSN opened at $40.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.42. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALSN. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.