Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.62 and last traded at $22.77. 3,196 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,204,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.42.

ALLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.89.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $38.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $249,723.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 236,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,916,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 426,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,790,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,969 shares of company stock valued at $507,473 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 11,806 shares during the period. 61.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

