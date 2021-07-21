AllSafe (ASAFE) Hits Market Cap of $332,962.74

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 62.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. AllSafe has a market cap of $332,962.74 and approximately $333.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0364 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AllSafe has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00051994 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000256 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000696 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

