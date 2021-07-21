Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 721,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,786 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.19% of Ally Financial worth $32,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,598,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $154,505,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,156,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,197,000 after buying an additional 3,917,124 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 17,729.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,109,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,375,000 after buying an additional 2,097,763 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $51,507,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

In related news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,101 shares in the company, valued at $5,105,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,584 shares of company stock worth $1,580,122. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.86 and a 1 year high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.08%.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

