Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

Shares of Ally Financial stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.69. The stock had a trading volume of 127,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,082. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $19.86 and a 12 month high of $56.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.08%.

In related news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $151,771.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,478.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,209,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,122 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.59.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

