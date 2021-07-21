Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.59.

Shares of ALLY opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.86 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 665,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,924,654.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,105,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,122. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

