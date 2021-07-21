Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.52% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.59.
Shares of ALLY opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.86 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 665,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,924,654.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,105,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,122. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ally Financial
Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
