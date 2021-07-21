Alpha Impact Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.50 Million (IMPACT)

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Alpha Impact has a total market cap of $16.50 million and approximately $2,643.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alpha Impact has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. One Alpha Impact coin can now be bought for about $0.0509 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00038260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00104402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.17 or 0.00143466 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,103.21 or 0.99756334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003124 BTC.

About Alpha Impact

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Buying and Selling Alpha Impact

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Impact directly using U.S. dollars.

