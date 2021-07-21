Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $60,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,701 shares of company stock valued at $159,014,746 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,527.00.

Shares of GOOG traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,625.48. The stock had a trading volume of 13,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,058. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,659.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,486.96. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

