Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Scholtz & Company LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 5.4% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $10.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,534.22. The company had a trading volume of 22,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,705. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,586.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,416.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,520.50.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

