Alphr finance Hits Market Capitalization of $548,773.47 (ALPHR)

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded up 23.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Alphr finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00002869 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. Alphr finance has a total market capitalization of $548,773.47 and approximately $334,014.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00038895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00104664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00144798 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,089.62 or 1.00200450 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Alphr finance Coin Profile

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 597,325 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Buying and Selling Alphr finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphr finance directly using U.S. dollars.

