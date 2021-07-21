Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alstom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. raised shares of Alstom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Alstom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of ALSMY stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $4.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.11. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

