Alstom’s (ALSMY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALSMY. upgraded Alstom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alstom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Alstom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:ALSMY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.21. 274,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,442. Alstom has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $6.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

