Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)’s stock price rose 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.42. Approximately 963,077 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,495,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.42.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATHE. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Alterity Therapeutics by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 159,281 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alterity Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alterity Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alterity Therapeutics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 45,810 shares during the period. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of therapeutic drugs designed to treat the underlying causes of degeneration of the brain as the aging process progresses. It focuses on Parkinson’s movement disorders, Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders.

