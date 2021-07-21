Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE) Insider Adam C. Smith Purchases 2,000,000 Shares

Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE) insider Adam C. Smith acquired 2,000,000 shares of Alternative Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 72 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £1,440,000 ($1,881,369.22).

LON AIRE traded down GBX 0.07 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 71.43 ($0.93). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,277. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 72.09. Alternative Income REIT PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 46.30 ($0.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 76 ($0.99). The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £57.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12.

Get Alternative Income REIT alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Alternative Income REIT’s previous dividend of $1.00. Alternative Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.96%.

Alternative Income REIT PLC aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders from a diversified portfolio of UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors. The majority of the assets in the Group's portfolio are let on long leases which contain inflation linked rent review provisions, which help to underpin income distributions to shareholders with the potential for income and capital growth.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Alternative Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alternative Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.