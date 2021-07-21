Altice USA (ATUS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Altice USA to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 528.76%. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Altice USA to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.93. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.10. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $38.30.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $87,443,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,719,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,905,339.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 25,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,460.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,608,832 shares of company stock worth $96,576,915 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a report on Sunday, June 27th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, FIX lowered shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Altice USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.53.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

