Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Purchased by Zimmer Partners LP

Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,146,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the quarter. Altice USA makes up 3.2% of Zimmer Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Zimmer Partners LP owned approximately 1.55% of Altice USA worth $232,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Ossiam acquired a new position in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Altice USA by 45.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Altice USA by 182.4% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

ATUS traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $34.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,872. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.10. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.93.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 528.76% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ATUS. Raymond James dropped their price target on Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. HSBC upped their price target on Altice USA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.53.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,460.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,107,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,940,477.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,608,832 shares of company stock valued at $96,576,915. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

