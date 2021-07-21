Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 58.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465,745 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $17,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO opened at $47.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

