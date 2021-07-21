Aluna.Social 24 Hour Volume Reaches $274,266.00 (ALN)

Aluna.Social (CURRENCY:ALN) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Aluna.Social coin can now be purchased for about $0.0465 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges. Aluna.Social has a total market cap of $866,683.00 and $274,266.00 worth of Aluna.Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aluna.Social has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aluna.Social Profile

Aluna.Social (ALN) is a coin. Aluna.Social’s total supply is 99,818,112 coins and its circulating supply is 18,650,807 coins. Aluna.Social’s official Twitter account is @AlunaSocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aluna.Social is a multi-exchange social trading terminal for cryptocurrency traders and investors. It combines a social network with an API trading platform integrated with top crypto exchanges, enabling copy trading features and public profiles featuring unforgeable trading performance and history. “

Aluna.Social Coin Trading

