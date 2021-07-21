Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys 22,831 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 223,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,831 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.33% of BigCommerce worth $12,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,396,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 41.2% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $350,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $372,360.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 504,916 shares of company stock worth $32,076,367. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIGC. Truist lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.53.

BIGC opened at $66.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion and a PE ratio of -64.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.39. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

